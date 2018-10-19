Celebrity Speaker Coming To Winkler

The Winkler Chamber of Commerce has announced Canadian marketing guru Terry O'Reilly as the guest speaker this April for the annual business awards gala. O'Reilly, a longtime radio personality, advertising copywriter, and production company has written multiple books on the power of marketing for business.

The announcement was made at the annual chamber luncheon, which also highlighted stories of local small businesses.

Chamber President Cori da Costa explains while they've hosted many inspirational leaders in the past, this year they wanted to host a speaker that could provide a more practical business experience.

"You have to be inspired to start a business, but to keep that business going there are lots of other aspects, and his marketing expertise and business experience are going to be very well received." Kurtis Fox of Rise Athletics

Kurtis Fox of Rise Athletics shared his own story starting a small business in the Pembina Valley, and watching it grow through many challenges, miss-steps and breakthroughs.

He also spoke on the importance of maintaining education to stay on top of their industry, adding success depends entirely on their clients' success.

However, Fox says the most rewarding experience was seeing his team grow and excel. Holding charity events has also become a core part of their business.

Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre Executive Director Linda Marek Local non-profit Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre director Linda Marek also shared, speaking on the importance of supporting women in crisis through their pregnancy. The regional organization puts an emphasis on promoting life over abortion and provides counselling.

Marek shared the story of one client who was facing mounting pressure to abort her baby and needed a compassionate ear. The woman later expressed to Marek her gratefulness in choosing to keep the child.

da Costa explains showcasing the local small business community is an important role of the chamber. "Small business is the majority... you go anywhere in Winkler and there's a little business on the corner, there's a strip mall full of them. Small business is huge when keeping people here."

The 2019 P.W Enns Business Awards nominations open November 1. The gala takes place April 4, 2019.