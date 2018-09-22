Central Station Offering Families Hygiene Products At Reduced Cost

Central Station's Shine and Share Community Store received a $1,100 boost last week to help provide more hygiene products to families in need.

"It was a great surprise... just a great way to give back to the community," Central Station Executive Director Bev Wiebe explains, adding the money will help provide diapers, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes at a substantially reduced cost.

She notes families come in every week looking for basic hygiene products, "products that most families need but that are also very expensive."

Triple E Recreational Vehicles and Lode King Industries teamed up with Tim Hortons this summer in support of the cause. On August 9 at the annual Triple E/Lode King Family Fair in Winkler, Tim Hortons was on hand and served over 1,000 cups of coffee to Triple E and Lode King employees and their families. Owner Jeff Doerksen of Tim Hortons and James Elias of Lode King agreed the cost of the coffee station would be donated by Tim’s to local community centre Central Station.

"We are so grateful to Triple E, Lode King and Tim Hortons for blessing us with this gift and giving back to the community," Wiebe says.

Wiebe explains diapers remains one of their top needs. Along with monetary donations, she notes they accept donations of new, unopened products like shampoo, toothpaste and diapers.