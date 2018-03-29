CFDC Comes Fourth In Competition

After vigorously promotion on social media, the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) reached fourth place in a competition held by Travel Manitoba.

Must-see-ums Madness had people vote in brackets for their favourite museums in Manitoba. 32 museums across the province took part, with a $5,000 promotional video as prize.

Seeing rural museums reaching the top roster really shows the commitment and support the communities they're based in, explains Executive Director CFDC Peter Cantelon.

"It shows you how powerful small rural communities can be. Through word of mouth and passion they can rally around a cause."

Cantelon shares it’s impressive to see how far many of these rural museums have come, as some museums in the competition come from Winnipeg with a population of around 700,000.

Being a part of this competition Cantelon says there has been tremendous exposure for the CFDC, a surge of likes on their Facebook page, driving people to their website.

There was a great social media partnership that was formed with the Phillip J. Currie Museum (PJCM) as well explains Cantelon, which encouraged PJCM's fans to vote for the CFDC.

At the end of the competition, it was between Minnedosa Museum and Snow Lake Mining Museum, with Snow Lake coming out on top.