CFDC First Rural Museum To Receive Benefits Of Provincial Fund

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden is seeing the first returns of the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program.

Administered by The Winnipeg Foundation, the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program offers provincial support with stretch grants of one dollar for every two dollars raised by community museums and archives.

Minister of Sport, Culture & Heritage Cathy Cox, visited the CFDC today to make the announcement the CFDC will receive a provincial contribution of $10,000, after its successful fundraising campaign that amassed $20,000.

Cox says the province's incentive encourages communities to support their local museums and heritage sites, helping to preserve their local history.

"Every community has a story to tell, and we want to ensure we get that story out. We ensure in the future, future generations or young people have the opportunity to learn about Manitoba. This here, especially this Fossil Discovery Centre is so important, and it tells such a wonderful story, and we want to ensure we can continue to hear that story into the future."

Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living and MLA for Morden-Winkler Cameron Friesen, says the CFDC is availing themselves to the full amount from the province, another way of underscoring the uniqueness of the CFDC.

When the program was first announced CFDC Executive Director Peter Cantelon says they jumped at the opportunity.

"What I love about this program is that it brings in so many other organizations and spreads the wealth. It's not just museums and heritage organizations that will benefit at the end of the three years, the funds that have been created in the Manitoba Heritage Trust Fund for different organizations will then go to their local foundation."

He adds all funds the CFDC puts into the trust, along with the funds from the province, will go into the Morden Area Foundation.

"Because the MAF earns revenue on the funds inside it, it gives money to other organizations as well, so it's has a three or four-fold benefit."

Cantelon notes by the end of the program he believes the fund with the MAF will have generated anywhere from $70,000 to $100,000.

