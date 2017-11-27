Change A Life Through Christmas Gift Giving

Samaritan's Purse is hoping to take some holiday stress off your plate, through its annual Christmas Gift Catalogue.



For 20 years now, the organization has been giving the opportunity for people to purchase a gift for families in the developing world; gifts that can be a lasting investment, or help with emergency relief in a disaster.



Media Relations Manager with Samaritan's Purse Canada, Frank King, says their gift opportunities include sharing the gospel, providing safe water, helping with agriculture, and specifically helping women. He said when you help women, you are not only helping them, but children, and entire communities.

Other giving opportunities include things like providing a home garden for a family, birthing kits, training for a traditional birth attendant, or even a goat or cow.

He said they also offer gifts under $25 which are focused on helping parents and kids give gifts together, and they also allow parents a teaching opportunity. "It helps them teach their kids that it's great that you get gifts at Christmas, but it's not just about you getting gifts, it's about us helping other people who don't have what we have here in Canada."

King said the catalogue items are based on what they hear from their partners in the field because they're the ones living in these communities. The information from these partners helps guide the organization as to how to best help these communities.