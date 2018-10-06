Changing Road Conditions Accompany Snowfall

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
The road conditions in Southern Manitoba are changing as the 2018-2019 winter descends of the province.

Brian Smiley is the Media Relations Coordinator for Manitoba Public Insurance and stresses the importance of adjusting your driving to the conditions.

"Slow down and drive to road conditions," say's Smiley. "Speed limits are set for ideal road conditions, and as we all know, snow and sleet do not make for ideal road conditions."

Smiley adds one can prepare for a commute in snowy conditions by ensuring their tires have proper treads for better handling of the vehicles, and the windows are clear for the vision of the driver. Smiley also noted that drivers should have a safety kit in their vehicles.

