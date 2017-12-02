Charitable Habits Are Passed Down Generationally, Research Suggests

Details
Category: Local News

The holiday season is an important one for charities and non-profit organizations, said Imagine Canada President and CEO Bruce MacDonald.

"We want to make sure that charities and non-profits have the environment and the tools and capacity to succeed," said MacDonald.

He explained that in the last 6-8 weeks of the year, Canadians give about $5 billion to charitable institutions.

MacDonald hopes the next generation will be generous as well. According to Imagine Canada, 88 per cent of parents in Manitoba think it's important to inspire their children to give to charities.

"Almost 70 per cent see the charitable giving as an essential holiday season experience for their children and teenagers," he added.

He recommends that parents have conversations with their children around giving.

"Adults say that one of the reasons that they currently give is because they witnessed their parents giving," he said.

MacDonald noted choices around giving are usually very personal.

"Whether you as an individual have benefited from the services of an organization, or you've watched a family member who've received services, kids watch that too, they see these things happen."

Because children have their own interests, MacDonald recommends getting them involved by helping them set a budget and choose where to donate money to.

"Encouraging kids to maybe have 3 piggy banks, save, spend and give... empowers them to make the choice around where they want to give."

MacDonald also said it's easy for young people to get involved in social good.

"If they have a particular interest, digital technology now allows them, and affords them, the opportunity to find out a lot of information," he said.

If people are not sure where to start with the giving process, MacDonald recommends going to the Guide To Giving website.

"The act of being generous, I think, is really a value that makes us Canadian," he added.

Lack Of Accurate Marijuana Sobriety Tests Causing Challenges For Morden Police

Morden Police are experiencing the challenges of determining marijuana's influence on drivers. During a Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) checkstop on November 25, upon speaking with a driver, police…

Mild Start, Cold End To Winter Expected

If you are planning a winter holiday, you might want to aim for February or early March. David Phillips with Environment Canada says that is because it appears the last part of winter will have the…

RCMP Remind Ice Fishers Of Dangers And Safety Tips

RCMP are warning residents planning to head out onto frozen lakes and rivers this winter. "There are definitely some safety factors you have to be concerned with," said RCMP Staff Sergeant Bob…

Access Credit Union Awarded Best Employer In Manitoba

Acknowledged for their innovation and education Access Credit Union (ACU) has once again earned the title one of Manitoba's Top Employers. The 12th Manitoba's Top Employers Competition, organized by…

Accident At Roblin And PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO)

There was an accident at the intersection of Roblin and PTH 32 Saturday evening, with emergency personnel attending. No further information is available at this time.

Big Brothers Big Sisters In Dire Need Of New Mentors As Matches End

With the loss of several mentors at Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Morden-Winkler-Altona there is a dire need for more volunteers. Executive Director Michael Penner explains their volunteer…

NPC Students Take Center Stage For 'Alice In Wonderland' (VIDEO)

The curtain has risen for students at Northlands Parkway Collegiate. Yesterday was the first rendition of Alice In Wonderland. The show is comprised of 23 different students who've been working hard…

Province Closes Gretna Reception Centre

Seven months after it opened, the doors have been shut to the reception centre opened in Gretna for asylum seekers in May. The move is effective Friday, December 1. The temporary housing facility was…

Police Seeking Info In Restaurant B&E

Altona police are seeking help from local residents in their investigation into a break and enter at the Chicken Chef Restaurant. The incident occurred late Sunday night. Police are looking for two…

AMM Delegates Push For Province To Step Up

Municipal leaders across Manitoba are in agreement that the provincial government should chip in 40 percent towards infrastructure funding. Delegates met this week for the 19th annual Association of…

Winnipeg Councillors Support Winkler In Taking Back Speed Limit Control

A strong majority of municipalities would like to strip the Highway Traffic Board of its authority when it comes to local speed limits. The resolution, presented by Winkler Mayor Martin Harder and…

House Being Transported On HWY 201

Crews are moving a house on Highway 201 near the Altona area. Motorists can expect delays on area highways and should take caution while driving.

UPDATE: No Charges Laid In Rollover South Of Winkler (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, just before 5:00 p.m, Morden RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover. The accident occurred near the intersection of Provincial Road 201 and PTH 32 in the R.M of Stanley. Winkler Fire…

Stanley Ag Society Moving Forward "Waiting Could Kill Us"

The Stanley Agricultural Society is looking to the future in the midst of a changing landscape. Even now three generations separate kids today from the farm life, where it used to only be a single…

Morden Gets Strong Support For Resolution

Nearly 90 percent of AMM members are with Morden and their fight for the right to sell electricity. "Only Manitoba Hydro is allowed to charge for electricity in Manitoba, so we have a dilemma,"…

Carman RCMP Investigate Several Break And Enters Last Week

Carman RCMP is investigating several overnight break and enters, which occurred last week. On Thursday, Nov. 23, RCMP received multiple reports of break and enters to vehicles and garages overnight…

Goal Is Reached For 'Beautiful' CMU Campus Hub

Fund raising was a success for Canadian Mennonite University's (CMU) Marpeck Commons, library, learning commons and bridge. "The great news for CMU right now is that the CONNECT Capital Campaign,…

Morris Area Foundation Raised Nearly $24,000

The Morris Area Foundation (MAF) Secretary Treasurer Midge Anderson has reviewed the donation list from the Endow Manitoba Challenge. The foundation is extremely pleased to report donations during…

Altona's Maroons Help Support Panthers' Annual Bingo Night (GALLERY)

The Altona Panthers Special Olympic Athletic Club held their annual Bingo Night last week. On Monday, Nov. 20, the athletes, support staff and volunteer coaches met at the Altona Senior's Centre for…

