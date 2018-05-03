Charity Event To Support Families With Children In Hospital (VIDEO)

Voting Is Underway!

Vote for your favourite Morenet logo here.. Voting begins May 1st until May 10th

Details
Category: Local News

Having a child in the hospital for treatment can often be a daunting experience, having to find a place to stay so a parent can be close to their child can make an already emotional experience even more overwhelming.

To support rural Manitoba and out-of-province families, Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba (RMHCM) is a "home-away-from-home" for parents with children receiving treatment at the HSC Children's Hospital.

In 2016, 733 families stayed at the Ronald McDonald Family Room In Winnipeg.

Crystal Driedger, a resident of Winkler, had spent a number of days at the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) while her daughter Avery was in the hospital.

"We stayed at Ronald McDonald before and after our daughter had surgery. She had to have heart surgery when she was three weeks old, so Ronald McDonald was really supportive and was a home-away-from-home."

Bradley and Crystal's daughter Aubrey was born premature and the family recently spent almost three months at RMH while she spent time in the hospital.

McHappyDayMorden 2Bradley, Crystal and Aubrey.

She says being from Morden driving to Winnipeg every day just wasn't feasible and staying at RMH was a blessing, being able to go to the hospital every day and see her daughter.

To help keeps these homes open for families McHappy Day was held on May 2 with $1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal, and Hot McCafe Beverage sold going to Ronald McDonald House Winnipeg. $8,409 was raised at the Morden Winkler locations.

Scott Robertson Owner of the Morden Winkler locations says the day was a great success and is appreciative and humbled by the support from the volunteers and the community that came out to help a cause used by many from around the region.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/charity-event-to-support-families-with-children-in-hospital#sigProIdad8eae7542

More Local News

Charity Event To Support Families With Children In Hospital (VIDEO)

Having a child in the hospital for treatment can often be a daunting experience, having to find a place to stay so a parent can be close to their child can make an already emotional experience even…

Bible Camp Won't Feel Lack Of Federal Funding

Recent changes to the Canada Summer Jobs program won't have any impact on the Pembina Valley Bible Camp, according to Executive Director Chris Harms. A number of faith-based camps in Manitoba, which…

Voting Is Underway!

Vote for your favourite Morenet logo here.. Voting begins May 1st until May 10th

Female Facing Weapons And Drug Charges After Incident In Court

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at approximately 9:55 a.m., an officer with the Winkler Police Service was seated in the court room at the Morden Provincial Court when he saw a female in the court room arm…

New Book Details Mennonite Suffering In 1929-30 Soviet Union

A new book is out about the effort by Mennonites to flee the Soviet Empire in 1929 and 1930. It is called 'Flight' and has been written by Harold Jantz of Winnipeg who has a personal interest in the…

Rhineland Municipality Exploring Internet Options For Ratepayers

Rhineland Municipality is exploring all of its options when it comes to improving internet service to its ratepayers. Reeve Don Wiebe says there are several ways to go about it, but council needs…

Small Increase For Town Of Morris Budget, Doctors' Clinic A Priority This Year

The Town of Morris' operating budget from municipal taxes is $2,484,525 for 2018/19. This is up from $2,457,903, a 1 percent increase from last year, which is less than half the cost of living…

Tips For Surviving A Summer Storm

Mild spring temperatures make spring a good season to check emergency kits in case of a severe weather event. That's according to Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Natalie…

Manitou Motorcyclist Survives Collision With Semi (VIDEO)

A motorcyclist from Manitou had a close call with a semi-trailer April 24 on a Winnipeg perimeter highway intersection. The scrape was caught on an RCMP dashcam and the footage has since gone viral.…

Manitoba Vet Warns Of Skunks Carrying Rabies

A southern Manitoba veterinarian says pet owners need to be careful as there have been a number of rabies cases in southeastern Manitoba. Vanessa Graydon, from Graydon Veterinarian services, says…

Kindness Is Contagious During Pay It Forward May

The fifth annual Pay It Forward May kicked off in Morden and Winkler Tuesday. The Morden Area Foundation partnered with the Winkler Community Foundation again for the annual initiative. During the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





30
Apr
2018
Spring Intensive: Gospel of John

30 April 2018 - 04 May 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





03
May
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market - NEW LOCATION + GUEST VENDORS

03 May 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

The Olive Tree parking lot





03
May
2018
Soup and Pie Supper Fundraiser & Annual Meeting - Plum Coulee

03 May 2018 - 04 May 2018, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Plum Coulee Community Hall





03
May
2018
The Faces of Gateway Fundraiser - Winkler

03 May 2018 6:00 pm

Gateway Resources, Winkler





03
May
2018
The 2018 Fundraising Gala for Gateway Resources - Winkler

03 May 2018 7:00 pm

Winkler Days Inn Conference Centre, Winkler





Login