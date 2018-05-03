Charity Event To Support Families With Children In Hospital (VIDEO)

Having a child in the hospital for treatment can often be a daunting experience, having to find a place to stay so a parent can be close to their child can make an already emotional experience even more overwhelming.

To support rural Manitoba and out-of-province families, Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba (RMHCM) is a "home-away-from-home" for parents with children receiving treatment at the HSC Children's Hospital.

In 2016, 733 families stayed at the Ronald McDonald Family Room In Winnipeg.

Crystal Driedger, a resident of Winkler, had spent a number of days at the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) while her daughter Avery was in the hospital.



"We stayed at Ronald McDonald before and after our daughter had surgery. She had to have heart surgery when she was three weeks old, so Ronald McDonald was really supportive and was a home-away-from-home."

Bradley and Crystal's daughter Aubrey was born premature and the family recently spent almost three months at RMH while she spent time in the hospital.

Bradley, Crystal and Aubrey.

She says being from Morden driving to Winnipeg every day just wasn't feasible and staying at RMH was a blessing, being able to go to the hospital every day and see her daughter.

To help keeps these homes open for families McHappy Day was held on May 2 with $1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal, and Hot McCafe Beverage sold going to Ronald McDonald House Winnipeg. $8,409 was raised at the Morden Winkler locations.

Scott Robertson Owner of the Morden Winkler locations says the day was a great success and is appreciative and humbled by the support from the volunteers and the community that came out to help a cause used by many from around the region.