Close to a thousand people will converge at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg January 9-11 to try and improve the Province's literacy and numeracy program.

"It's something that we were committed to during the election campaign," said Education Minister Ian Wishart.

The theme of the summit is 'Learning For Life: Charting the Future through Literacy and Numeracy'.

"It's all part of wanting to be the most improved Province," said Wishart.

The newly revised strategy will focus on building a stronger literacy and numeracy foundation for Manitoba's children, youth, adult learners, and families.

According to Wishart, having a well-educated workforce and helping students get into post-secondary institutions are a few of the reasons for organizing the summit.

"You need to continue learning on a long-term basis and literacy and numeracy is the basis for that," said Wishart.

He continued to say everyone will have to continue to learn as they move forward in life. He added as technology advances and the world changes around us we have to learn the new elements in daily life.

Wishart said they hope to have people who have had an interest in education work alongside the teachers and other Divisional staff throughout the Province.