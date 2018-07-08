Chase The Ace Prize Assisting Manitou Community

A number of Manitou organizations and facilities will receive a boost, including one lucky winner, after the popular Chase the Ace event came to a close recently.

Lindy Sharpe, the Treasurer for the Manitou Opera House Foundation and a Facilitator for the Manitou Chase the Ace, said the fundraiser helps support the local community, with 50 percent of the main pot being split six ways towards the swimming pool, arena, curling rink, the golf course, the Nellie McClung Homes, and the Manitou Opera House.

Each of the six, usually take home about $6,000.

For the Opera House, Sharpe said the money they receive will be going towards "The new accessibility wing we put on two years ago."

Al Thorleifson, a member of the Nellie McClung Heritage Site Committee, said the money they received will go towards maintenance, refurbishment, and the second floor of the McClung House.

"Once the full restoration is completed, then any of these funds will go towards staffing during the summer," said Thorleifson.

Meanwhile, Mike Diamond, owner of Mikey D's food truck in Manitou, won $35,000 in the Manitou Chase the Ace.

Diamond and three members of his crew put money together and put their names in the pot for the prize. The money was split four ways.