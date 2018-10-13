Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

For nearly one month, the area outside of MCC in Winkler has been blocked off and ready to be fixed. Reconstruction on the lot continued this week, bringing some needed updates to the nearly 30 year-old street.

The construction is considered part of 4th St, and is not in fact a parking lot as many believe. Mayor Martin Harder says, "They reallocated the parking so people realize what is a street and what is a parking lot. Before you could hardly tell."

Peter Froese, Director of Works and Operations for the City of Winkler, says the street was repaved in 1989, but has fallen into disrepair. Drainage has also become a significant problem, and some of the 'band-aid' fixes done to the road have not held up as hoped.

Froese says the busy road sees a lot of use, not only from MCC customers, but also from the Cedar Estates tenants and the CW Wiebe Medical Centre.

Harder adds, the maintenance of the street has not been ideal, but "if you take a look at the design now, it's very specifically designed so that drainage can happen."

"With a new surface and improved drainage, we hope to see it last for at least another 30 years. And of course make it safer for the users," says Froese.

The cost of the project is on budget at roughly $160,000 and was awarded to Maple Leaf Construction.

While construction is on-going, MCC customers are being asked to park along South Railway Ave.

More Local News

Border Land SD Ward 7 Candidates Talk Future Of Education

Education spending, facilities and future programming were just some of the topics discussed during the Border Land School Division Ward 7 Candidates forum Thursday night. The Altona and District…

Road Reconstruction Continues On 4th Street Beside MCC

For nearly one month, the area outside of MCC in Winkler has been blocked off and ready to be fixed. Reconstruction on the lot continued this week, bringing some needed updates to the nearly 30…

Emergency Coordinator Hopes Mock Disaster Will Provide Vital Information

A large scale emergency exercise is happening in the community of Sperling today. The mock disaster will include a derailment of a train car containing explosive goods, and an evacuation component.…

Emerson Border Expansion Open For Business

Dignitaries and Canada Border Services Agency officials cut the ribbon on the expanded Emerson Port of Entry on Friday. The project added a new and larger commercial warehouse for truck examinations,…

Community Mourns Hockey Player, Raises Funds For Mental Health

A community is remembering the life of Luke Lavoie. The local man's sudden passing had a profound impact on the town of Starbuck, says resident Tim Morison. To help with the grieving process he…

Unique Winkler Attraction, Meadows Golf, Saved

In August, the former owner of Meadows Golf and Amusements, Abe Epp, announced he would be closing his business after 24 years, and unless someone else would buy it, the unique Winkler attraction…

Voters Get To Hear Altona Council Candidates

Close to 200 people turned out for an All-Candidates Forum Tuesday night in Altona. The event, hosted by the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce, was organized to give voters a chance to hear…

'Hidden Homelessness' Lectures Educate On Eliminating Poverty

Six different speakers from across Canada gathered in Winkler on Wednesday for Eden Health Care Services 'Faces of Homelessness' lecture series. "It is Mental Health Awareness Week and being a mental…

Final Viterra Donations Awarded Total $95,000

Thursday afternoon the remaining donations from the 2018 Viterra Championship were awarded to a number of community initiatives. The Winkler Community Foundation was the recipient of $10,000.…

Fire Departments Urge Residents To Create Escape Plans

It's Fire Prevention Week, and fire departments around the Pembina Valley are encouraging citizens to "Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware - fire can happen anywhere." The Winkler Fire Department opened…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login