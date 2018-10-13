Road Reconstruction Continues On 4th Street Beside MCC

For nearly one month, the area outside of MCC in Winkler has been blocked off and ready to be fixed. Reconstruction on the lot continued this week, bringing some needed updates to the nearly 30 year-old street.

The construction is considered part of 4th St, and is not in fact a parking lot as many believe. Mayor Martin Harder says, "They reallocated the parking so people realize what is a street and what is a parking lot. Before you could hardly tell."

Peter Froese, Director of Works and Operations for the City of Winkler, says the street was repaved in 1989, but has fallen into disrepair. Drainage has also become a significant problem, and some of the 'band-aid' fixes done to the road have not held up as hoped.

Froese says the busy road sees a lot of use, not only from MCC customers, but also from the Cedar Estates tenants and the CW Wiebe Medical Centre.

Harder adds, the maintenance of the street has not been ideal, but "if you take a look at the design now, it's very specifically designed so that drainage can happen."

"With a new surface and improved drainage, we hope to see it last for at least another 30 years. And of course make it safer for the users," says Froese.

The cost of the project is on budget at roughly $160,000 and was awarded to Maple Leaf Construction.

While construction is on-going, MCC customers are being asked to park along South Railway Ave.