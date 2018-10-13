Child And Family Services' Programs Benefiting Hundreds

Election Day Is Coming!

Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba Foundation (CFSCMF) has been on a mission to provide opportunities for children.

For the past 25 years, the program has worked for the well-being of children through all four of their Chance 2 programs.

The programs include Chance 2 play, providing hockey and skating opportunities to area children; Chance 2 camp, making it possible for kids to attend summer camps; Chance 2 Grow, programs giving clients the chance to be a part of an activity, and Chance 2 Learn, providing financial assistance for post-secondary education expenses.

Thanks to sponsorship by Chance 2 Camp 31 kids were able to attend Winkler Bible Camp (WBC) this summer.

Katie Friesen is the Office administrator at WBC and says for those who can't afford to come to camp, the opportunity means so much. "Having those five days away can be huge for them. They can end up having people in their cabin that can feel like family by the end of the week."

Friesen explains for campers coming from a difficult home-life the consistency of camp and caring from camp workers can be a great support.

Rochelle Drudge is a music teacher and says Chance 2 Grow has allowed kids in low-income families the opportunity to express themselves through music.

The program has supported the Cadenza program and sponsors kids to take part in private music lessons.

Taking part in music has many beneficial properties says Drudge.
"Music is the thing that uses the whole brain, as far as brain development and just growth academically."

During the 2017-18 year, CFSCMF has assisted approximately 320 in the Central region, helping them grow through their various programs.

Board President Andrea Mitchell says the journey from the beginning 25 years ago to now has been remarkable.

"It was started really with a small group of people who were really dedicated and wanted to organize something that was a little more formalized," explains Mitchell. "It really just has taken off in the past 10 years in particular."

Currently, CFSCMF is undergoing a strategic planning process to meet the high demand for funding requests and would like to increase the number of board members from the southern part of the region. Mitchell says helping 320 kids is amazing, however, they want to help out more.

