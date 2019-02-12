Children Hospitalized After Ingesting Edible Cannabis

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

While edible cannabis is expected to only become legal in Canada this October, police are sharing grave warnings for those with the illegal product in their homes.

Two children from Brandon were hospitalized earlier this month after finding an edible cannabis chocolate bar in their home.

"Easy to see why a child would think this is a regular chocolate bar," Brandon Police Service wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of the Marijuana-infused chocolate bar. "This is not for children, so please keep it safely stored."

Winkler Police Chief Ryan Hunt says no amount of cannabis is safe for children.

"There is indication that cannabis edibles might become legal later this year and if that does happen then this incident should serve as a reminder of how important it is to make sure children do not have access to edibles or any cannabis products whatsoever," Hunt explains. "Cannabis can have negative effects on adults but the effects on children are substantially higher."

Veterinarians have also warned users of the danger of pets ingesting edible cannabis.

When owners have brought pets in under the influence of cannabis, Carman area Veterinarian Dr. Mark Philippot explains they can only help control symptoms like seizures and monitor the animal until the effect wears off. Other times they will pump out the pet's stomach if a fatal dose is suspected.

