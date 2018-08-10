Children's Hospital Foundation Aided With Ice cream

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Blizzard Ice cream treats were in high demand during Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen's across the nation.

In Winkler DQ Owner Ben Rempel says people come in support of the cause. "The cause actually brings it in. We've had fantastic results even on cooler days just because people are excited about here's a neat little way to give back."

He notes in an emergency situation children from this region would be transferred to the Children's Hospital. Rempel says the foundation does have an impact on the area with a young boy from Winkler who spent time there.

"We've had a boy out from the Winkler area for many years in a row. He's become a reasonably healthy teenager, a young adult probably. He's moved right through the system. It was neat to see him come through it and thrive through it."

During the day 100 percent of the proceeds from a blizzard went to the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

