Chili Cook-Off Helps Send Family To Thailand

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

For anyone who would eat any kind of chili put in front of them, the Manitou Legion Hall was the place to be this weekend. Attendees could try anything from your typical beef and bean chili, to bacon chili, and even one with apples in it.

Traci Johnston is a Mission Mobilizer with Good News International, and decided to host a chili cook-off fundraiser to help send James and Amanda Martin to Thailand.

GNI runs the House of Blessing in Thailand, which is a safehouse for approximately 20 children. They house kids who live in at-risk situations to protect them from things like slavery, poverty, and human-trafficking.

Kids at the safehouse get to participate in devotions, school, as well as worshiping together before bed.

"Once they become 12 or 13 years of age, they are also trained as leaders for the kids clubs. And they lead the worship and the games, and the activities, and bible studies. So it's really neat to see them not just be partakers but be leaders," says Johnston.

Amanda Martin lived in Thailand for a while, and is able to speak the language. Amanda and her husband James plan to go to Thailand along with their 2 year-old and 4 year-old sons.

"It's been my dream for years to rescue children out of the sex trade, so now we get to go do it," says Amanda.

"Rescuing children is something totally foreign to most of us, but it is an exciting opportunity that we have," adds James.

Johnston has also had the opportunity to see the impact of the safehouse, first-hand. "I was there the day two little ones were rescued and brought in, and to see the excitement of the others to accept them. Then to go back the year later and see the joy in their eyes, and to see the way they just kind of fit in. They were able to overcome some of their past," she says.

The Martins were pleased with the support from the evening. "We're pretty excited about it, because we can't go unless we're funded," says Amanda.

There were 9 different chili options to choose from.

More Local News

Chili Cook-Off Helps Send Family To Thailand

For anyone who would eat any kind of chili put in front of them, the Manitou Legion Hall was the place to be this weekend. Attendees could try anything from your typical beef and bean chili, to bacon…

New Providence Building Postponed

One year after a devastating fire at Bergen Hall, Providence University College expected to have a ground-breaking for a new building in its place. The ceremony, scheduled for September 18, never…

Clear The Windshield

As the weather cools, you've likely noticed your windshield gets foggy when you first start your vehicle -- especially if it's outside. It's something Manitoba Public Insurance reminds you to deal…

Fundraiser In Late Doctor's Name Raises Funds For Cancer Care (VIDEO)

Many this morning walked the path often travelled by the late Dr. Menzies. Travelling from the Agassiz Medical Centre (AMC) to the Boundary Trails Health Centre (BTHC) and back, staff from the…

Further Details On Enhanced Cell Coverage in Southeastern Manitoba

Bell-MTS has provided further details about its announcement earlier this week that cellular phone service is being improved in parts of southeastern Manitoba. The company announced it will enhance…

Local Barbecue Helps Feed Children In Mexico

Residents of Winkler opened their hearts and their wallets in support of hungry children in Mexico. Feed the Children Fundraiser is a barbecue lunch that began Friday and will continue today till…

Student Numbers Up In Vita And Sprague

Shevchenko School in Vita has seen an increase in student numbers this fall, ending a slow decline in enrollment that started about 15 years ago. Principal Peter Osadchuk says they have 20 additional…

Playhouse Fundraiser Gives Habitat For Humanity $10k Boost

After visiting festivals and events all summer, and raising just under $10,000 as part of the raffle fundraiser, the Habitat For Humanity playhouse found its home. Crystal Heinrichs was the lucky…

Drunk Driver Collides With Gas Pump Before Fleeing (VIDEO)

Carman Area RCMP officers are investigating a hit and run involving a semi truck and trailer that damaged a Carman gas station Thursday evening. On September 27 at 10:15 p.m, RCMP received a call…

Morden Council Candidate Says Daycare Spaces A Priority

Morden council hopeful Nancy Penner believes daycare is a pressing issue for the community. Penner knows the value of family; with two daughters, two sons-in-law, and four grandchildren, she…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login