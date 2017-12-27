Christmas Morning Fire In Darlingford

The Darlingford Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 12:30 a.m. Christmas morning.

"The resident had called it in himself as he had been home," said Fire Chief Cal Funk.

Funk said the Manitou Fire Department usually responds to calls with Darlingford, but they were busy tending to another fire near Snowflake at which time he called the Morden Fire Department for assistance.

"By all was said and done there were three departments, Darlingford, Morden, and Manitou," said Funk.

The day after the fire the Office of the Fire Commissioner attended the scene and determined the blaze was started by a space heater. An article of clothing or something had landed on it. Funk said this is a good reminder for people to be careful of where they put their space heaters.

Funk said there were no injuries as a result of this fire.