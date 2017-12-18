Christmas Potluck Connects New Arrivals With The Community

Approximately 160 people gathered at the St. Paul's United Church in Morden for a Taste of the Holidays, a potluck gathering of newcomers to Canada and long time residents. Meetings at the church take place every second Tuesday of the month. This event had a special holiday celebration.

"There was a great range of countries represented at the tables with a mix of people from around the world and those who have lived in Morden for a long time," says Immigration Coordinator for the City of Morden, Shelly Voth.

"There were some people who were the first arrivals to Canada with the Morden Immigration Program and there was even a family who had arrived the day before and everything in between," Voth says.

The highlight of the evening was a potluck with food from different countries

She explains they have two goals for meetings: to connect newcomers with other new arrivals, and connect the community

"They can just feel connected they can meet people who have lived here for awhile. It just helps them make friends when they first come to Morden... we invite a lot of other people from the community who have been here longer and it is a great way to help people understand what newcomers are like and what different countries are represented," she says. "The people that come to meet the newcomers always feel really enriched by getting to know the people who have made the brave step to move."