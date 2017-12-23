City Illuminates Residents On Winter Activity

Lights danced in the night and were watched as residents walked through Morden earlier this week for its 'Tour of Lights'.

The event was to engage the community in active living while enjoying the lights that illuminate the city this Christmas season said Morden Rec Programmer Stephanie Dueck.

"People in the Rec industry are trying to get more and more people involved in active transportation, fitness and just being active in general."

Broken into two parts, the tour included a bike ride lead by Peter Loewen, and a walk led by Sheena Kilpatrick, both took approximately 30-45 minutes to complete the route.

Before the tour, a safety demonstration was held at the Pembina Hills Art Gallery with lights and reflectors given away.

After the trip through the brisk winter air, the group of approximately 40 people enjoyed live music, hot chocolate, games, raffles, and contests for most festive walker and best decorated bike.

Dueck explained this all started to increase community involvement and enjoy the festivities of the city.

This is the second year for Morden's 'Tour of Lights' and Dueck says she hopes this can become an annual event.