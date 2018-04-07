City Leaders In Winkler Discuss Immigration, Stakeholder Council

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Details
A recent Local Immigration Partnership (LIP) meeting was held in Winkler.

LIP is a project meant to foster communication between newcomers and community stakeholders.

Program Coordinator Elaine Burton said she wants to see the local community create a council of stakeholders, and has presented the idea to Winkler.

The council will be made up of 10 to 15 leaders from the Altona, Winkler and Morden area, including representatives in law-enforcement, healthcare, education, and politics.

This stakeholder committee would meet with a newcomer committee, a group of newcomers, to discuss the services offered in Winkler and how the two groups can work together to support and help newcomers thrive in the community.

The meeting was a preliminary discussion, and an invitation to respond. However, Burton hopes to have the council in place by early May.

In attendance were community leaders including Mayor Martin Harder, Program Coordinator Elaine Burton, and Eden Health Care Services CEO Analyn Einarson.

"Immigration is a regional affair," said Harder. "It encompasses the entire community. When I look back as to what direction we were heading as far as the City of Winkler is concerned... I think it's great."

Burton said she was excited to see the large number of stakeholders from the City of Winkler attend.lip1Winkler's council of stakeholders consists of people in law-enforcement, health, education, and politics

The energy and the interest coming forward was exactly what she was hoping to see.

"It is about communication and developing partnerships," Burton said. "Everyone around the table has the same heart to help people... they want to see a change and they want to see things advance and be positive for everyone."

Burton noted the growth of Winkler impacts all sectors of the city.

"The trend, nationally, is that we need more people to sustain everything about our communities... to keep jobs coming and to keep everything flowing," she added.

Eden Health Care Services CEO Analyn Einarson said it was important to gather community leaders to discuss local immigration.

"There has been an increase in the newcomers... we need to be able to respond," said Einarson. "Do we have affordable housing, do we have enough social enterprises for them to be a part of, are we actually really supporting the diversity?"

Einarson noted it's a topic for future generations as well, with newcomers building families and lives in surrounding areas. When looking at helping newcomers become an active part of the community, Einarson said it's good to have a council with many voices, rather than just one person making decisions.

"You want to make sure that you get to the grass-roots... that you're talking to the people that are impacted," she said. "It's good to hear exactly what they're experiencing and then we can act."

