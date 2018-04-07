City Of Winkler Asking Residents Not To Move Wood

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Details
Winkler's trees could be in danger of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) insect.

At this point, there is no evidence of the Emerald Ash Borer in Winkler, however once detected, it cannot be eradicated.

The city's Director of Works and Operations Pete Froese said it's not a matter of if, but when.

"The Emerald Ash Borer has been identified as being present in Winnipeg," said Froese. "So far nothing's been found in rural Manitoba... but we're asking people to not move any fire wood, not move any trees."Ash photo courtesy province of manitobaEmerald Ash Borer. Photo courtesy of Province Of Manitoba

Stopping the transportation for firewood is part of a provincially driven initiative called 'Slow The Spread'. This is because the EAB insect can be transported to new locations via wood.

Approximately 50 per cent of Winkler's boulevard trees are Ash. This number translates to 3,000 Ash trees, not including those that were privately planted.

"It'd be devastating to see all of them go, so we'll be removing them as they show signs of the disease," Froese said.

Froese explained the large number of Ash trees were planted after Dutch Elm Disease hit the city.

"I remember planting some of these 30 years ago," said Froese, noting some of the Ash trees have been in the city for quite some time.

He added there's more to losing trees than just the cost of replacement.

"It's the fact that you've lost such a big tree and you've lost a lot of shade which cools down you're whole climate. It helps your ground water situation. A grown tree does so many things for you."

Right now Toews said the treatment of trees is quite costly, and he's waiting on direction from the province on what to do next.

Preventative measures are also taking place in the City of Morden.

Morden's "Ash tree strategy" involves a cost-effective combination of removing Ash trees that are in poor condition to start, treating some with chemical, and replacing others with non-Ash species.

To learn more about the Emerald Ash Borer, visit the Government of Manitoba website.

date 2018-04-07

