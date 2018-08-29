City Of Winkler Cancels Dog Swim

Concerns over a controversial dog swim were not the cause for the event's cancellation but uncertainty from city officials.

Aquatic Centre staff had brought the idea forward to the city. The event would be a fundraiser for the Pembina Valley Humane Society allowing dog owners to bring their dogs to the pool before it would be drained for winter.

According to Winkler City Manager Barb Dyck, the decision to cancel the event was solely due to a lack of information on what could happen to the new $600,000 pool liner.

"We spent considerable dollars on a pool liner starting last year. We just were not clear from the manufacturer at this time whether on not the pool would hold up should there be any kind of scratching or digging," explains Dyck.

Both sides have expressed their concerns on social media over the event. Before the cancellation, some were in opposition saying they did not want to see animals in a pool made for people, people in favour spoke up stating their disappointment after the event's cancellation.

A dog swim would be a first for the City, Dyck says the city will do further research on the liner, noting this was never meant to be a disappointment to anyone and the city had hoped this would have been a fun event for all.