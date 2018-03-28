City Waiting On Grants To Upgrade Morden Airport

Plans are underway for upgrading the runway and tarmac at the Morden Regional Airport Terminal.

Currently, the airport offers two runways; Runway 10/28 a 3,675 by 75 foot paved runway, with a Standard Gear Loading of 5; Runway 17/35 a 2,300 by 100-foot grass strip runway.

The airport features an elevation of 950’, FIC Winnipeg 866-WXBRIEF, and 100LL and Jet A fuel services, along with the two runways.

The current plan is for the needed upgrades for the runway, tarmac, and other repairs, to come from $150,000 committed by the city. However, the funds are contingent on another $150,000 in grants from various levels of government.

Once the grant has gone through Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe says they can begin construction.

"If that comes through tomorrow, we'll start work in the Spring. If it comes through in the Fall it depends. It’s all dependent on the Provincial and Federal grants that are coming through. If they go through we can go almost right away, if they don't we have to wait."