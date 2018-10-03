City-Wide Free Internet Delayed In Morden

Progress is not as far along as anticipated for Morden's wireless service Morenet. The plan to have service available to all properties by the end of September has not come to fruition, with new estimates of late November.

According to Deputy City Manager/Operations Dave Haines, the delay is due to equipment availability, regulatory approvals, and engineering design.

By the November timeframe, towers are planned to be installed and commissioned for service, with deployable nodes installed in areas of coverage gaps.

During the delay period, Haines notes Morenet will be completing network configurations, training installation contractions, refining workflows, and identifying and remedying gaps in the reliability of the network.

Haines adds Morenet is an Internet service provider pioneer with the first to have its network based primarily on IPv6 protocol, a system which identifies and locates computers on a network and routes traffic across the Internet. So far, he is pleased with the reliability and security of the system.

However, Haines asks residents to remain patient as contractors work to meet the demand.