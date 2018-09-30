Clear The Windshield

As the weather cools, you've likely noticed your windshield gets foggy when you first start your vehicle -- especially if it's outside.

It's something Manitoba Public Insurance reminds you to deal with before you drive away.

Spokesperson Brian Smiley says it's the driver's responsibility to ensure there's clear vision out the windshield.

"Which means that they should put their defrost on," he says, "Give it some time to heat up and take action. That vehicle should not move until they have a clear vision out their front windshield. The front windshield is absolutely critical when you're driving."

Smiley adds how long it should take to clear any condensation depends on the vehicle.

"The driver can determine that before they even move the vehicle," he says, "If they jump into their vehicle, and the windshield is not clear of frost, and ice, and things of that nature, then you have to give it a few more minutes. And the duration, how long it takes, would depend on the vehicle, and how long you've been warming it up, and factors such as those."