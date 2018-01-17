Clearing The Smoke About Why The Poverty-Stricken Spend On Habit

While statistics reveal numbers of people who are quitting their smoking habits are rising, those living below the poverty level seem to be holding out. With the cost of cigarettes increasing dramatically, Southern Health-Santé Sud healthy living facilitator Sabrina Turgeon says it's easy to judge.

Sabrina Turgeon (submitted photo)"We may ask ourselves why they smoke," explains Turgeon. "They can't afford such-and-such. They could just stop smoking and then they could afford these things. That kind of judgment is sometimes easy to have, but smoking can just be a quick and affordable escape for some people who can't afford anything else."

Turgeon says other contributing factors that may explain this dilemma include lack of access to primary health care services such as no means of transportation. She adds this makes everything more difficult.

"People living in poverty generally have a whole list of barriers," continues Turgeon. "They lack a decent education sometimes or live in poor housing conditions. They may experience a lack of social connection or low self-esteem. The stress level is often higher. Tobacco can be a coping strategy."