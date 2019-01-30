Closures Force Schools To Amend Exam Schedules

A number of high schools in the region have pushed back exams because of school closures and cancellations thanks to this week's cold snap.

Garden Valley School Division

At Garden Valley Collegiate in Winkler, exams that were scheduled for Tuesday, January 29th will take place Thursday, January 31st.

The exams that were scheduled to be written today, January 30th, will now be written on Tuesday, February 5th.

"We know that's a long time since classes finished, but we didn't know how else to do it with the weather conditions we've had," says Principal Scott Jantzen.

Jantzen says Friday, February 1st, and Monday, February 4th will remain admin days, as planned. He says they did consider putting exams on those days, however, they realized that many families had likely already made plans for those days.

Semester two at GVC will now begin on Wednesday, February 6th. "So this will push back our report cards. Report cards will now be distributed on Thursday, February 14th. We thank people for their patience and understanding as we are working through this," says Jantzen.

Jantzen notes their teachers are prepared for unexpected interruptions and they build in a little bit of time in their classes for this type of situation.

Meanwhile, when semester two gets underway on February 6th, Janzten notes if students need to make any course changes, they will be called down to the guidance office by grade to do so.

At Northlands Parkway Collegiate, the grade 12 Biology exam has been set for Thursday, January 31 at 12:15 p.m.

The grades 9-11 English exam will take place Thursday morning starting at 8:30 a.m.

The grade 9 Social Studies exam takes place Thursday at 12:15 p.m, along with the grade 11 History exam.

The grades 9-11 Math exam takes place Tuesday, February 5 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The grade 11 Physics, Biology and Chemistry exams take place February 5 starting at 12:15 p.m.

Western School Division

At Morden Collegiate Institute, the grade 9 Math exam takes place on Thursday, January 31, along with the grade 10 Science exam, grade 11 History and Biology exams, and grade 12 Chemistry and Global Issues exams.

On Monday, February 4, the grade 9 Social Studies exam takes place, along with the grade 10 Geography exam and grade 11 Physics, Chemistry and Essential Math exams. The grade 12 Psychology exam also takes place Monday.

On Tuesday, February 5, the grade 9 Science exam takes place along with the grade 10 Essential Math and Introduction to Pre-calculus and Applied Math exams. The grade 11 Accounting exam and grade 12 Physics exam also takes place Tuesday.

Red River Valley School Division

According to a social media post by the school division, exams that were set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday have been cancelled and the student will be issued the mark they earned during the semester. The same will happen for any additional days where schools are closed.

Alternate arrangements can be made if a student was relying on an exam to bring their overall grade past 50 per cent in order to get a class credit. Those discussions will be between school administration, parents and the affected student.

Border Land School Division

At W.C. Miller Collegiate in Altona and Roseau Valley School in Dominion City, the schedule has been pushed back two days and bumps into next week. Tuesday's exams will be written Thursday, January 31. Exams that were scheduled for Wednesday will take place Friday, February 1. Thursday's exams will now be written Monday, February 2. Exams originally scheduled for Friday are set for Tuesday, February 3.

Revisions to Shevchenko's exam schedule can be found on the school web site.

The grade 11 biology, and grade 9 and 10 science exams slated for Tuesday afternoon at Ross L Gray School will now happen Thursday, January 31.

The start of semester 2, as well as a new term for the RRTVA, will now take place Wednesday, February 4.