Co-op Gives Back $2 Million To Members

Category: Local News

More than $2 million is going back into the community this week through Winkler/Morden Co-op's annual equity cheque dispersal.

"At the heart of co-op is community, it's why we're here," General Manager Evan Toews says. "We like to benefit Main Street, not Wall Street."

Because co-ops are owned by their respective community members, a portion of the profits is returned to members. "The profit of our business goes back into your hands."

Currently, Toews says there are 18,000 active members in Winkler, Morden, Plum Coulee, and Rosetown. Members can pick up their cheques at the Winkler Co-op Food Store until Thursday, and Friday and Saturday at Morden Food Store.

He notes they've also given back $300,000 to local non-profits.

"We know we live in a very giving part of the world... and we want to reflect that," he says. "We've really injected a lot of money back into the local economy and those organizations that help us all live a better life."

During the week, anyone who texts "member" to 204-400-8144 also receives .03/L discount on fuel purchases.

coop cheques

