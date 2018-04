The membership has spoken and two Co-ops in the region will become one.



A merger between Carman-based Homestead Co-op and Portage Co-op will take effect February 3, 2019.



Homestead members were 89 percent in favour of the move in a vote held Monday....and last night, members of Portage Co-op voted 97 percent in favour.

The amalgamation means members will be able to use their co-op numbers in 16 locations, in 7 communities.



The new entity will operate under the banner of 'Homestead Co-op.'