Cold Morning Couldn't Stop Participants From Raising Thousands For Local Food Cupboard

The cold October morning air couldn't keep the crowds away for the annual Thanks For Giving Run.

Around 170 ran in support of the Winkler and District Food Cupboard, fundraising, and donating canned or other non-perishable items. This year was also the first where online donations were accepted.

According to organizer Dwight Suderman the single largest donation this year was $1,800.

Impressed with the tenacity of participants and dedication of volunteers Suderman says this year went very well.

The run has always been a staple fundraiser for the food cupboard, says Suderman, and helps a lot for the those in the community that need a helping hand.

"They're really filling a void that I guess unfortunately we need. A lot of communities need this and Winkler is no different."

The 12th year in the run's life the event heavily impacted the food cupboard says Suderman, providing a large portion of the food cupboards budget, around $10,000 in the events early years.

To date, the event accounts for approximately 10-15 percent of the food cupboards budget, which is still a substantial amount says, Suderman.

Participation numbers were around the same as last year says, Suderman. Suderman estimates that totals will be in the $10,000 range.