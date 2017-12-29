Cold Snap Expected To Linger

A meteorologist in southern Manitoba says we can expect the cold weather to stick around well into the new year.

Riley Hole, owner of Prairie Weather Services, says all signs point to daytime highs of -25 to -30 over the next several days. “Unfortunately things don’t look much warmer over the next few days. As much as we need the relief it’s still going to be that -20 after New Yea’s Day for a few days. We wont see a return to normal until around mid January.”

Hole says high pressure systems can get locked into place and until something comes along to push it out of the way the systems will just sit there. Once conditions do improve the day time highs will still be around -12 to -14 range.

“As for precipitation we will not see a ton of snow just the odd trace amount here and there. A low pressure system is expected to push through January 5-7 and hopefully that will bring some snow and push out the cold weather” said Hole.