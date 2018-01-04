Cold Snap Reminds Us About Battery Protection

With the recent stretch of cold weather we've been having in Southern Manitoba, it's important to help keep your vehicle running. The cold weather can take a toll on one's battery if not properly maintained.

"If the battery is weak. Obviously, it'll be weaker when the cold weather sets in," said Windy Lane Towing Owner Grant Braun.

Braun said keeping clean connections, having a shop conduct a load test on the battery, and keeping your car plugged in when it gets that cold are a few ways to help ensure your vehicle will start during the extreme cold.

He continued to say if the battery does happen to freeze it's likely finished.

"They are beyond help at that point," said Braun.

Even when a vehicle is sitting idle the battery is still being drawn from. With a vehicle sitting for two or three days in minus 25-degree weather or colder without having it run and having the alternator charging it up. It is susceptible to freezing.

Braun said if your battery happens to die and you boost your vehicle, you'll be able to make it to the repair shop. He added as long your alternator works you can run a vehicle on a dead battery.

He said if you aren't able to get your vehicle going Braun said Windy Lane can help you out with a tow.