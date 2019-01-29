Extreme Cold Forces Cancellations Around The Pembina Valley

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

 

An extreme cold warning remains in effect for Southern Manitoba, with an average wind chill in the Pembina Valley this morning of -47 degrees. As a result, there are cancellations for today.

Cancellations for Tuesday, January 29th:

- Garden Valley School Division will be closed today, January 29, 2019, due to extreme cold.

- Western School Division - Buses and classes are cancelled today.

- Prairie Rose School Division is closed for today. All students and staff to remain home.

- Due to the extremely cold conditions today, all schools are closed and no buses will be running in Prairie Spirit School Division.

- All schools in Red River Valley School Division are closed for today ... Staff are to report to work.

- All classes in Border Land School Division cancelled. Staff expected to report. - Due to today's school cancellation due to cold weather, today's exams will be shifted a day. Tuesday exams will happen Wednesday. (Wednesday on Thursday, Thursday to Friday.) Friday’s exams will be moved to Monday, and our registration day will be cancelled and delivered in a different format early in semester 2. If this change in schedule creates new exam conflicts, please contact the school Tuesday morning between 8 am and 10 am. 

- Small Wonders Community Nursery School is Closed for Today

- Winkler Kids Korner Nursery School cancelled

- Valley Mennonite Academy in Chortitz. Classes cancelled.

- Grace Valley Mennonite Academy in Gnadenthal, all classes cancelled

- Regional Connections English classes will be cancelled today in Winkler, Morden, and Altona.

- Gateway Resources busses will not be running today and due to the extreme cold. Recycling will not be picked up today

- God’s Little Artists morning and afternoon classes are cancelled today 

- Southern Health-Santé Sud's Healthy Baby Program has cancelled the group meeting in Carman for this morning.

- The Winkler Senior Centre has cancelled all programming today, including the Meal program.

- Winkler Family Resource Centre’s Jolly Tots program is cancelled today

- Donate Love, Morden’s food bank will not be open today due to the extreme temperatures

- Altona & Area Family Resource Centre has cancelled the following programs due to the cold: Altona Coffee & Chat; Rosenfeld Stay & Play; and the After School Gym program at Elmwood.

- Morden Hockey Breakfast Club on Wednesday, January 30th is cancelled

More Local News

Extreme Cold Forces Cancellations Around The Pembina Valley

An extreme cold warning remains in effect for Southern Manitoba, with an average wind chill in the Pembina Valley this morning of -47 degrees. As a result, there are cancellations for today.…

Rhineland Voices Concerns About Watershed Plan

Officials with Rhineland Municipality hope their meeting earlier this month with representatives from the Department of Sustainable Development will bear positive results for them. Reeve Don Wiebe…

AMM Supports Education Review, Disappointed Funding Model Not Included

The leader of Manitoba's municipal lobby group says members are disappointed to hear the province's education review won't include an examination of the sector's funding model. Education Minister…

ÉMMS Portables Open Early, Bringing Students Excitement

École Morden Middle School was expecting their two new portables to be ready by the end of January after having a number of delays in the process. Much to their surprise, the portables were ready a…

UPDATE: Fire On Main St. In Winkler

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Winkler Monday evening. The Winkler Fire Department was on scene in the 100 block of Main St. South. Early reports suggest the fire began in the attic space in…

MCI Cancels Student Pick Up Ahead Of Tuesday Cold Snap, Exams Still A Go

The extreme cold has forced Mennonite Collegiate Institute to cancel its student transportation service Tuesday morning. The school's fleet of vans will not be hitting the road to pick up students…

Arctic Air Settling Into Southern Manitoba

The coldest stretch of winter thus far is about to hit Southern Manitoba. Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for essentially the entire province as overnight lows across the region…

Slight Provincial Funding Increase For GVSD

The Manitoba government last week, announced an increase of $6.6 million in provincial funding for public education for the 2019/20 school year. As a result, the Garden Valley School Division (GVSD)…

Winkler Four-Lane Project Inching Forward After 18 Years

The twinning of PTH 32 through Winkler, a source of frustration for over 18 years, is inching towards reality. Manitoba Hydro is expected to add street lighting along the stretch of road between…

BLSD Prepping 2019/20 Budget Following Decrease In Provincial Support

Administrators with Border Land School Division (BLSD) are crunching the numbers after learning the division will see a 2 percent decrease in provincial support for 2019/20. According to Manitoba…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login