Extreme Cold Forces Cancellations Around The Pembina Valley

An extreme cold warning remains in effect for Southern Manitoba, with an average wind chill in the Pembina Valley this morning of -47 degrees. As a result, there are cancellations for today.

Cancellations for Tuesday, January 29th:

- Garden Valley School Division will be closed today, January 29, 2019, due to extreme cold.

- Western School Division - Buses and classes are cancelled today.

- Prairie Rose School Division is closed for today. All students and staff to remain home.

- Due to the extremely cold conditions today, all schools are closed and no buses will be running in Prairie Spirit School Division.

- All schools in Red River Valley School Division are closed for today ... Staff are to report to work.

- All classes in Border Land School Division cancelled. Staff expected to report. - Due to today's school cancellation due to cold weather, today's exams will be shifted a day. Tuesday exams will happen Wednesday. (Wednesday on Thursday, Thursday to Friday.) Friday’s exams will be moved to Monday, and our registration day will be cancelled and delivered in a different format early in semester 2. If this change in schedule creates new exam conflicts, please contact the school Tuesday morning between 8 am and 10 am.

- Small Wonders Community Nursery School is Closed for Today

- Winkler Kids Korner Nursery School cancelled

- Valley Mennonite Academy in Chortitz. Classes cancelled.

- Grace Valley Mennonite Academy in Gnadenthal, all classes cancelled

- Regional Connections English classes will be cancelled today in Winkler, Morden, and Altona.

- Gateway Resources busses will not be running today and due to the extreme cold. Recycling will not be picked up today

- God’s Little Artists morning and afternoon classes are cancelled today

- Southern Health-Santé Sud's Healthy Baby Program has cancelled the group meeting in Carman for this morning.

- The Winkler Senior Centre has cancelled all programming today, including the Meal program.

- Winkler Family Resource Centre’s Jolly Tots program is cancelled today

- Donate Love, Morden’s food bank will not be open today due to the extreme temperatures

- Altona & Area Family Resource Centre has cancelled the following programs due to the cold: Altona Coffee & Chat; Rosenfeld Stay & Play; and the After School Gym program at Elmwood.

- Morden Hockey Breakfast Club on Wednesday, January 30th is cancelled