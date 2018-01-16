Collision And Stolen Vehicle Highlighted In Morden Police Report

On January 10, Morden Police was advised of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told police she had left her vehicle running with a relative inside while attending an appointment. Upon completion of her appointment, she came outside and noticed her vehicle was missing.

Inside the vehicle was her wallet and cash.

The victim had indicated to police that she suspected her relative left with the vehicle and drove to Winnipeg, which is where it was located a number of days later with the suspect.

The 27-year-old from Long Plains First Nation is facing charges of Theft over $5,000.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Below is the Morden Police Report as submitted by the department for the week of January 8 to January 15:

January 8th, 2018

Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Thornhill Street and 7th Street in Morden. Morden Fire & Rescue along with paramedics were dispatched as well. A vehicle was travelling east bound on Thornhill Street when a vehicle on 7th Street travelling north, attempted to make a westbound turn. The eastbound vehicle was unable to stop in time colliding with the turning vehicle. Both drivers of the vehicles were transported by ambulance to Boundary Trails Health Centre for observation and both vehicles required towing from the scene.

January 9th, 2018

Police received a report of a hit and run to a vehicle that occurred on December 5th while parked on 7th Street. The driver parked their 2016 brown Chevrolet Suburban on 7th Street by the Royal Bank in the afternoon. Upon returning to their vehicle, they noticed some marks on their back bumper. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).



January 10th, 2018

January 10th, 2018

A vehicle was vandalized while parked on a driveway in the 100 block of 12th Street in Morden. The 2006 grey GMC Envoy had the passenger’s side window smashed sometime during the night. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

January 11th, 2018

Police have three separate Warrants of Arrest for 28-year-old Alex EYKHORST who failed to attend court on January 9th. Eykhorst is wanted on two charges of Fail to Comply with a Promise to Appear, four charges of Fail to comply with Conditions of a Recognizance as well as Break, Enter and Commit Assault. As a result, the 30-year-old resident of Morden was released on a Promise to Appear in Morden Provincial Court in December. Anyone with information regarding Eykhorst’s whereabouts is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

January 13th, 2018

Police were dispatched to a possible domestic dispute around 12:30 pm. The caller reported hearing a male and female screaming loudly at each other. Police attended the residence and could hear someone crying inside. Police spoke with the couple who advised that they had a verbal argument but nothing more serious had transpired. Police remained until the female gathered some belonging to stay at a friend’s place. There were no charges as a result of this incident.