Comedy Night In Support Of Local Animal Shelter

Fans of comedy and supporters of the Pembina Valley Humane Society attended the 7th annual Raise the Woof comedy night fundraiser.

Comedy events like this don't happen in the area often says PVHS Public Relations Chair, Megan Rodgers.

"There's not a lot of opportunities to go to comedians locally, so people that tend to come here come year after year because it's such a fun night."

James Uloth, Leonard Chan, and Ryan Caper were featured to help create an evening of laughter and support the shelter.

Rodgers notes the comedy is only a part of the excitement of the event with numerous prizes people could win. Mystery bag raffle, lucky card draw and 50/50 pot and the grand prize lucky card draw of a one round-trip flight for two guests, to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination.

This year's totals are still being calculated but in previous years around $4,000 is raised for the PVHS.