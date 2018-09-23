Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Fans of comedy and supporters of the Pembina Valley Humane Society attended the 7th annual Raise the Woof comedy night fundraiser.

Comedy events like this don't happen in the area often says PVHS Public Relations Chair, Megan Rodgers.

"There's not a lot of opportunities to go to comedians locally, so people that tend to come here come year after year because it's such a fun night."

James Uloth, Leonard Chan, and Ryan Caper were featured to help create an evening of laughter and support the shelter.

Rodgers notes the comedy is only a part of the excitement of the event with numerous prizes people could win. Mystery bag raffle, lucky card draw and 50/50 pot and the grand prize lucky card draw of a one round-trip flight for two guests, to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination.

This year's totals are still being calculated but in previous years around $4,000 is raised for the PVHS.

RaisetheWoof 2018

RaisetheWoof 2018 3

More Local News

Cancer Diagnosis Can't Stop Winkler Missionary Couple

Missionaries Helen and Mike Harder haven't let a cancer diagnosis slow their work at an orphanage in Mexico. The Harders live and work at the Acla De Amour (Anchor of Love) orphanage in the state of…

Comedy Night In Support Of Local Animal Shelter

Fans of comedy and supporters of the Pembina Valley Humane Society attended the 7th annual Raise the Woof comedy night fundraiser. Comedy events like this don't happen in the area often says PVHS…

New Equipment Gives Manitou Fire Department Access To Remote Areas

The Manitou Fire Department has received a boost towards a new fire truck. Earlier this month, the rural department received a $25,000 grant from FCC (Farm Credit Canada). "It feels great to be…

Local Painters Show Support For Winkler Horticulture Society

The Winkler Horticulture Society proved once again gardeners are artists by putting their creativity to work in a new medium. On Thursday the society held a Paint Pour Art fundraiser. All funds…

Morden Mayoral Candidate Says Morden Is Facing Identity Crisis

Brandon Burley, one of three candidates vying for the top job in Morden this election season, wants to help nurture the city's identity. According to Burley Morden is facing an identity crisis, "we…

Meth Bust In Morden

Morden Police Service executed a search warrant Friday night. As a result one adult male was arrested and is facing numerous drug-related charges. Police also seized over seven grams of meth, cash…

Assisted Living Project A Priority For Winkler Council Hopeful Don Cruickshank

For Don Cruickshank, running for city council is an answer to a calling. "I really do believe God uses people to move into leadership to move society back to a place that reflects his glory," he…

Central Station Offering Families Hygiene Products At Reduced Cost

Central Station's Shine and Share Community Store received a $1,100 boost last week to help provide more hygiene products to families in need. "It was a great surprise... just a great way to give…

Winkler Food Cupboard Sees Dip In Donations During Summer Months

The Winkler Food Cupboard continues to see a steady clientele of 50-70 families a week. Every week new clients walk through their doors as well, food cupboard committee member Menno Giesbrecht…

RCMP Seek Assistance In Locating Missing Man

St. Pierre RCMP is looking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Police say 29-year-old William Pachniowski was last seen at his father’s residence in the R.M. of Stuartburn on September…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login