Commercial Waste Pickup Goes Private In Winkler

Details
Winkler is officially discontinuing garbage collection for commercial businesses, privatizing the collection and disposal effective January 1.

As a result, businesses can see anywhere from $182 to $1,092 off their tax bill next year, though businesses will be responsible to arrange their own waste collection services.

Councillor Andrew Froese, Chair of Winkler's Waste Reduction Taskforce, explains the decision was not taken lightly, "the pros and cons of each were weighed carefully," he says.

He notes the move was welcomed from many business owners surveyed in 2017, indicating they would like more control over their own waste management, enabling them to choose a preferred contractor and arrange a customized collection schedule based on their individual needs.

industrial wasteIf a business would like to see their current curbside collection continue, they're asked to contact their local waste contractor.

The privatization of waste includes all commercial, industrial, institutional and residential multi-family buildings containing seven or more dwellings. However, if a business would like to see their current curbside collection continue, they're asked to contact their local waste contractor.

The move is one of many in Winkler's complete review of waste services in the city. Earlier this year Council introduced more composting options, including a free kitchen compost pail, and heavily subsidized curbside compost bins.

Last month contracts were renewed with local companies Penner Waste and Gateway Resources for waste pickup and recycling respectively. The five-year contracts begin January 1.

Residential waste pickup will continue with a two bag limit in 2019, though Froese says going down to one bag could still be an option in the future.

 

