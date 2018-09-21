Communities In Bloom Results Spark Drive In Morden To Do More

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Category: Local News

A perfect score was just out of reach for Morden in the Communities in Bloom (CIB) competition.

Morden Community Services and Events Manager Clare Agnew says though the did not receive a full five blooms, it was an overall positive experience. "[We're] always wanting to improve. One of the things with this program is either you get four blooms, or you get five, it's not like you can get a 4.5 or 4.8."

It's a process, she explains, understanding what information they need to provide the CIB judges so they can make an informed assessment of a community. Agnew notes CIB is more than just clean streets and pretty flowers. Over its 20 years, CIB's has taken a more ecological approach. With the work that is going into Morden's compost program, Agnew believes that if they spent more time explaining the true nature and effect of the program Morden might have gotten full marks.

Other suggestions from the judges were more involvement from the community; this would include volunteers, schools and businesses. Currently, the business community is doing a great job says Agnew, but the city needs to do a better job of reflecting that.

Though Morden did not get five blooms, it walked away with other awards. As CIB was celebrating 20 years communities could also participate in a photo and essay contest. Morden received two awards, the Confederation Park under heritage conservation, and rain garden under environmental action.

"We did receive separate recognition for these two projects," says Agnew. "Which was very encouraging."

Agnew says Morden's CIB committee will be sitting down in the next couple weeks to discuss game plans on how to achieve five blooms for next year when Morden will host the 2019 CIB conference.

