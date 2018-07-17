Community Futures Celebrates 25 Years, CEO Announces Retirement

Community Futures Triple R held their AGM and 25th Anniversary celebration at the Morris Riverview Golf Course on Monday.

Community Development Coordinator Shelley Johnston explained the organization lends business loans to entrepreneurs and community developments for the communities they serve. This helps sustain and improve communities and their local economies.

Over the past year a few different programs were started, and existing successful programs were continued.

"One of the new ones we did this year was Girls In Trades, where grade 8 girls got to experience different trades that they could try out," said Johnston. Different schools in the region met at Vita school for this day long event.

Dave Smith is the business analyst for Community Futures Triple R. He commented on the success of the Elevate Program that was started in 2016, which provides mentorship and training for entrepreneurs living with a disability.

"The elevate program completed our enrolment for our 13 enrolled participants for our area, and we've experienced quite positive feedback on that. We've been able to get up some new business, as well as expand some existing business," said Smith. Funding for this is provided by the Government of Canada's Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities Program.

Smith outlined what his plan for the upcoming year will be.

"To get out in the communities, financial institutions, and chambers of commerce, and let them know that Community Futures is a funding source for them if they're looking to expand a business or get a business started, and that we also can provide some of those business advisory services. Even if we're not going to be lending them money, we can still help them with their business plan."

The region covered extends from the RM of Macondald, to RM of Rhineland, east to the Ontario border, and south of HWY 1.

In total, eight loans were granted over the past year by the organization, said Smith.

CEO Debbie Fortier said the amount of loans grant vary from year to year, depending on the types of projects and available government funding.

"It is a grassroots board of directors made up by local people, which is really important and I think really plays into the success it's had," said Fortier.

Fortier has been the CEO for Community Futures Triple R for 11 years, and a board member for 4 years from 1994-1998.

"The program itself has not changed, our mandate is the same... we haven't had an increase in funding, so it's affected our staffing levels and we haven't been able to put a lot of money into community development because the money just isn't there, so we have to look for a lot more partners," Fortier noted.

One highlight for the organization was the national conference held last month, where Community Futures representatives from all over Canada met in Winnipeg. Seven tours near Winnipeg were given during this conference, and forty-four delegates chose to be part of the Rosenort tour.

She also commented on the importance of investing in the local community.

"We look at businesses that the financial institutions won't consider because they're either start ups, they maybe don't have enough equity in the business, or they don't have enough security. We look for less investment from the business just to try and get them off the ground... so it's really good for young people trying to get into business to have a program that will consider them, as long as they have a good solid business plan."

Fortier also noted she'll be retiring next year.

"The organization will be looking for a new CEO come next spring," said Fortier, noting her last day will be May 31, 2019. "So, anybody looking to fill the shoes... they're welcome to apply," she said.

Speeches were also given by the Honourable Candice Bergen and longest standing board member, Rodney Burns.