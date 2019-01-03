Community Rallies Around Five-Year-Old Fighting Cancer

The community is rallying around a local five-year-old boy battling cancer.

Early November Urijah Dyck was sick with the flu but showing no signs of recovery. When doctors discovered Urijah's white blood cell counts were dangerously low they rushed him to the children's hospital in Winnipeg. Shortly after he was diagnosed with T-cell leukaemia and lymphoma.

Family friend Wendy Stander explains the family has been travelling back and forth to Winnipeg for treatment. During this time the family will be in need of financial help, she says, as parents Travis and Christina will be missing work as they care for Urijah in and out of the hospital, along with his two older brothers.

Stander notes many have expressed interest in supporting the family.

"People just want to help out a young family with a sick kid," she says.

To channel the outpouring of community support, friends are organizing a fundraiser banquet January 5.