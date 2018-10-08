The role of Winkler's Community Safety Officer (CSO) is expanding ahead of the legalization of cannabis.

The changes will allow CSOs to enforce provincial laws prohibiting cannabis use in public places, possession under the legal age of 19 and providing cannabis to someone underage.

"We are pleased to see the expanded roles for CSOs and will be reviewing them," Winkler City Manager Barb Dyck says. "The City will be looking at our current agreement between the Province, City and police and considering making amendments to encompass the additional responsibilities."

"These regulatory changes build on the important work being done by safety officers and cadets across Manitoba, recognizing there is an opportunity to expand their role and keep our communities safe," Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says. "We expect this additional avenue of enforcement will be increasingly important as cannabis is legalized this fall."

These changes come into effect on Oct. 17 to coincide with the legalization of non-medical cannabis.

As a result, CSOs can have their authority expanded to include apprehending people who are trespassing, and stopping vehicles and enforcing specific restrictions and prohibitions set out under The Highway Traffic Act.