Community Shows Generosity, Helps Pack And Deliver Hundreds Of Hampers

An army of volunteers delivered 340 hampers Wednesday through the Winkler and District Christmas Cheerboard.



Cheerboard Secretary and Volunteer Coordinator, Kim Ewert said pulling off the collection, packing, and delivery wouldn't have been possible without many dedicated people. "It has taken tonnes of volunteer hours by the cheerboard committee, very generous donations by many businesses and individuals in our entire community, whether that's donations of money or time." Ewart said she's constantly blown away by our community and its generous people, and how people who have, are willing the share.

Members of the Winkler Royals hockey team were part of the group of over 100 people that pitched in to help the cheerboard this week

Ewart said an endeavour like connecting families and individuals with a hamper is important, as there are definitely many needs in our community. "There are needs out there, and there are generous people...to help your neighbour, to help your community, it's the right thing to do."

In addition to the hampers, Ewert said volunteers also wrapped over 730 Christmas gifts for kids in Winkler.