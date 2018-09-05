Community Theatre Company, Breakfast Program Receive A Boost

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

A pair of local organizations received a boost this summer, including the Flatlands Community Theatre Company and the Border Valley Breakfast Program.

The program was nominated by local CLAC (Christian Labour Association of Canada) member Helena Bueckert to the union's Building Communities program which donated $2,500 to the breakfast initiative.

"The Border Valley School runs a breakfast and fruit program for the students," Bueckert says. "The breakfast program provides many children with a nutritious meal, while the fruit program runs over lunchtime to supplement student lunches that need more nutrition. This donation will help the school continue to run this program successfully."

Flatlands Community Theatre Company received a $1,500 donation from CLAC as part of the union’s Building Communities program.

The organization was nominated by Janice Dyck Epp, who is a member of CLAC and an educational assistant employed by Garden Valley School Division.

"Flatlands Community Theatre Company desires to create a safe environment for all ages to use their gifts, talents, and imagination," Dyck-Epp explains. "Led by local theatre professionals, individuals and families can develop their skills through classes and can get involved in putting on the productions."

She notes the participants take on many roles including directing, set design, props, costumes, acting, and writing, allowing the theatre company to provide free entertainment in the community.

