Company Hopes To Provide Boost To Miami Arena In Memory Of Founder

A Miami company is hoping to provide a boost to their local arena in memory of co-founder Steve Livingston.

In January 2018 SJ Agronomy Services's Steve Livingston passed away in a car accident, just a few short years after helping found the company. A pillar of the community and an advocate for minor hockey, when the company was nominated in the Thank A Retailer contest, business partner James Oakes says the potential prize money was earmarked for the upkeep of the local arena. The Lloyd Orchard Community Arena is a hub in the community, however, the dressing rooms are in need of improvement.

"We feel that this is a cause that Steve would be very supportive of," Oakes says. "We're trying to do this is in memorial."

So far, SJ Agronomy has been a frontrunner in the national contest, supported by online voters who earn points for their chosen candidates through social media. Oakes says they've been blown away by the support.

"It's been the whole community, and not just Miami... we're getting support from surrounding communities as well."

The Roland Air Spray has also been nominated in the Thank A Retailer contest.

The company is playing for the Carman and Area Community Ball Diamond, explaining the facilities also serve the surrounding communities of Roland, Elm Creek and Miami.

The contest ends February 13. The winner will earn $15,000 for the charity of their choice.

