Compost Bins Arrive Ahead Of "Transition Year" In Winkler

The latest innovation and evolution of Winkler's waste services has arrived.

Larger curbside compost bins are available to Winkler residents at a heavily subsidized cost of $20. The city has ordered 1,080 bins to start.

City Councillor Andrew Froese explains the new bins are part of a transition period to prepare residents for the single garbage bag limit coming in 2019.

He says with increased weekly composting, reducing weekly garbage amounts from two bags to just one should be easier.

"When I drive around town, I rarely see more than one bag of garbage on the curb," Froese says. "There's the odd house that has two or more."

Bag tags are also available for purchase at the civic centre.

Froese says while there have been some changes in Winkler's waste services, they've received positive feedback.

"It's another way to reduce the waste going to the landfill and extend the life of the landfill," he says.