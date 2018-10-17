Concerns Raised Over Polling Station Locations

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

Some concerns have been raised about a number of residents in the Municipality of Rhineland having to go to two separate polling stations this municipal election.

190 voters in Ward 1 of the municipality will have to cast their ballots for local council in either Gretna or Halbstadt, but they also live within Ward 7 of the Border Land School Division and must vote for their local trustees at a station in Altona.

There is concern this may deter people from voting in either election.

It's up to Senior Election Officer, Jake Bergen, to decide where polling stations will be set up.

"Normally a poll consists of five hundred to six hundred voters. With only a hundred and ninety voters in the area, it did not make economic sense to set up an additional poll," he explained. According to Bergen, adding an additional poll to an existing polling station would cost a minimum of $500.

Because the polling information has already been published in local election notices, Bergen says it's too late to make any changes.

As a solution, Bergen suggests the impacted residents cast their vote for local council at the advance polls this Friday, October 19th in Gretna between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and then vote for their local school trustees on election day, October 24th, in Altona.

More Local News

Winkler/Stanley To Hold Plebiscite On Retail Cannabis Sales

Winkler residents will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not they would like the retail sale of cannabis to be allowed within the city. A plebiscite on the issue will be held in conjunction…
rcmp cruiser aug2013 3

Cannabis Legal Today In Canada And RCMP Are Prepared

Starting today, cannabis is legal and RCMP are prepared to adjust to this new reality. Sergeant Kyle McFadyen is the Unit Commander for Eastman Traffic Services. He says driving under the influence…

Concerns Raised Over Polling Station Locations

Some concerns have been raised about a number of residents in the Municipality of Rhineland having to go to two separate polling stations this municipal election. 190 voters in Ward 1 of the…

Province Drastically Stiffens Penalties for Distracted Driving

The province announced today an increase of penalties for those caught in instances of distracted driving with an electronic device. Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler outlines the shocking…

RM Of Stanley Finalizes Development Rules For Corridor

The R.M. of Stanley has defined the rules pertaining to development along the corridor between Winkler and Morden through an amended zoning by-law. Reeve Morris Olafson says the updated plan clearly…

MB's "Know My Cannabis Limits" Campaign Begins

The Know My Cannabis Limits education campaign put on by the Province of Manitoba was launched Tuesday. It's phase two of the province's education campaign in preparation for the legalization of…

Municipality of Rhineland Ward 1 Candidates Share Their Visions For The Future

The three candidates hoping to snag one of two available Ward 1 council seats in the Municipality of Rhineland took their platforms to the public last week at a forum in Altona. Larry Fehr isn't…

RM Of Thompson Council Will See Minor Shakeup

Brian Callum will return for a second term this fall as Reeve for the RM of Thompson. "I'm glad to be back," Callum says, who was acclaimed to the top spot. "The fact that nobody ran, I don't know if…

Education Minister Speaks Out On Conflict Of Interest Allegations

Manitoba's education minister Kelvin Goertzen has defended himself against allegations of conflict of interest raised by Liberal leader Dougald Lamont. In the Legislature this week, Lamont said…

Council Candidate Believes His Experience Can Help Move Morden Forward

Many individuals are interested in being part of the city's leading body with three candidates for mayor, and eight council candidates running for six council seats. With only two of the eight…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login