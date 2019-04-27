Hunters and sport shooting enthusiasts are once again being unfairly targeted, says Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen.

She's tabled a petition in the House of Commons signed by Canadians who are against Bill C-71. Bergen says the bill treats law-abiding gun owners like criminals. "These signatures are not just from gun owners; they are from families of hunters and families of people who are using firearms for legitimate purposes in rural areas."

Instead, she says Canadians want the government to address the real gang violence and illegal firearms, rather than burdening law-abiding citizens with red tape.

If the bill does become law, Bergen says the Conservatives have vowed to reverse Bill C-71.

"We believe Canada actually has some of the strongest firearms legislation in the world. People have to go through a very thorough background check in order to get a license."

Bergen is no stranger to fighting for gun owners' rights; she spearheaded Conservative efforts to scrap the long-gun registry in 2009 and fought for nearly three years before seeing the long-gun registry repealed.

"We don't need to reinvent the wheel," Bergen adds. "What we need to do... is actually crack down on gang activity and illegal guns coming across our border... Bill C-71 does none of that."

She adds the problem lies with organized crime, not farmers and hunters who store and use their firearms properly.