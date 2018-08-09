Construction Halted On W.C. Miller Gym

Work to build a new gym at Altona's high school has been put on hold.

At the end of July, Border Land School Division got word there was concern about the installation of the roof trusses for the new facility.

In a statement submitted to Pembina Valley Online, Superintendent Krista Curry said WBS Construction is working with the engineer and the truss manufacturer to ensure that they can move forward with the current trusses. Until a decision has been made construction on the gym has stopped, however, work continues to progress on the adjoining fitness centre.

Curry added this setback will extend the timeline of the opening for the new gym, meaning the facility won't be ready for students when they return to class this fall. The previous deadline, before this latest snag, had the project pegged for completion by October. Curry said the Division is working to ensure renovations to the existing gym will complete for the start of school in September.

"Border Land School Division, MCM Architects and WBS Construction are continuing to work closely together to see the project through to completion and we are excited to see how the progress has continued over the summer," noted Curry.