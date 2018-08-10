Construction Kicks-Off On New Beach Volleyball Courts

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

The future of the Winkler Beach Volleyball League (WBVL) looks bright as work begins on four new permanent courts.

Beach volleyball courts are the latest sports facilities to join the growing Pineridge Plaza at the corner of 15th St. and Grandeur Ave. The multi-use recreation area includes a basketball court, skate park, outdoor workout area and pace for tennis courts.

WBVL Board Member Chuck VanDaele explains the project is possible thanks to a partnership with the City of Winkler, local businesses and fundraising efforts in the community.

While the upcoming Meridian Exhibition Centre expansion caused the need to move from their current location on the Harvest Festival grounds, with more space in Pineridge Plaza VanDaele says there's an opportunity to grow the league.

"Volleyball is definitely a popular sport going through high school," VanDaele explains. "What we find is a lot of people will go away to college or university and play a little ball there... and then come back to Winkler and are looking for something to do."

He notes they see a wide range of ages from high school students to players in their 40's and 50's, "and we'd love to see it grow even more."

Work on the first phase is expected to wrap up this fall. VanDaele notes future phases could include a netting around the courts, a water station, and a storage structure.

volleyball1The league continues to see a wide range of ages from high school students to players in their 40's and 50's

