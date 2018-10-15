Construction May Begin On Winkler Arena Next Month

The Meridian Exhibition Centre is moving into its final phase before construction begins.

On Tuesday Winkler City Council approved the contract to complete the design and engineering with Vern Reimer Architecture, which also finalizes the numbers to send out tender documents.

"It's the total details, the interior design, the kind of floor we're putting in, all of those details will be in the final design," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says.

The city has awarded the $17 million financing of the Meridian Exhibition Centre to CIBC at the rate of 4.051 percent over a 20 year fixed term.

Council received three proposals including RBC, CIBC, and ACU.

WBS has been chosen as the general contractor for the project.

"It's the final steps," Harder says, adding weather permitting a sod turning is expected by the end of the month or early November.