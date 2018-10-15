Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

The Meridian Exhibition Centre is moving into its final phase before construction begins.

On Tuesday Winkler City Council approved the contract to complete the design and engineering with Vern Reimer Architecture, which also finalizes the numbers to send out tender documents.

"It's the total details, the interior design, the kind of floor we're putting in, all of those details will be in the final design," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says.

The city has awarded the $17 million financing of the Meridian Exhibition Centre to CIBC at the rate of 4.051 percent over a 20 year fixed term.

Council received three proposals including RBC, CIBC, and ACU.

WBS has been chosen as the general contractor for the project.

"It's the final steps," Harder says, adding weather permitting a sod turning is expected by the end of the month or early November.

More Local News

Family Members Survive Crash With Moose

October 4, 2018, was supposed to be a relatively uneventful day for Sheldon Falk. The owner of Falk Nurseries, he had plans on spending most of the day south of the border, on a business trip with…

Construction May Begin On Winkler Arena Next Month

The Meridian Exhibition Centre is moving into its final phase before construction begins. On Tuesday Winkler City Council approved the contract to complete the design and engineering with Vern Reimer…

Council Candidate Believes His Experience Can Help Move Morden Forward

Many individuals are interested in being part of the city's leading body with three candidates for mayor, and eight council candidates running for six council seats. With only two of the eight…

Damaging Election Signs A Criminal Offence

Local police are reminding residents taking down or destroying election signs could result in criminal charges. October 7, Morden Police received a dispatch to Thornhill St. after reports of a female…

MPI Launches Save the 100 Campaign

Manitoba Public Insurance recently launched the Save The 100 campaign in Manitoba. Spokesperson Brian Smiley explains what it's all about. "We're asking Manitobans to change how they think about road…

Winkler Band, The Color, Dominates Covenant Award Nominations

Winkler band, The Color is set to dominate Canada's biggest award show in Christian music. The local band is up for 14 nominations including Group of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and…

Cattle Producer Brings Foodgrains Bank into the Auction Ring

Across Canada the Canadian Foodgrains Bank partners with local grain farmers to raise funds for their many projects around the globe. However, cattle producers, Nancy Howatt and her family, are…

Pork Processor Relieved To See New Trade Agreement

The President of HyLife says he is relieved that Canada, the United States, and Mexico have concluded negotiations on a new trade agreement called USMCA. Claude Vielfaure says with talks going on to…

Child And Family Services' Programs Benefiting Hundreds

Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba Foundation (CFSCMF) has been on a mission to provide opportunities for children. For the past 25 years, the program has worked for the well-being of…

"Love You" Campaign Helping Build Wellness Library In Winkler

Mental Illness Awareness Week has just ended, but Shopper's Drug Mart is continuing the conversation and support with their "Love You" campaign. The initiative is all about raising funds to help…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login