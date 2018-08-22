Construction Resumes On W.C. Miller Gym

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
After a short delay, work is back on track for a new gym at Altona's high school. At the end of July construction was halted on the project at W.C. Miller Collegiate after some concerns were raised over the installation of the trusses.

"We're happy to report that work is back on track and we're able to move forward," said Krista Curry, superintendent for Border Land School Division, noting construction resumed this week Monday.

She explained the construction firm, project engineer and the truss manufacturer ultimately reached a solution that was also approved by the Public Schools Finance Board.

"They just have to put some re-reinforcements in some different places and make sure that we're good to move forward."

Construction of the adjoining fitness facility was not affected by the delay.

Curry confirmed this setback has extended the opening of the new gym, and says students will use the old facility when they return to class this September.

Meanwhile, the ongoing construction at the school means an adjustment to course change days. The location for course changes Monday, August 27th is now the Rhineland Pioneer Centre. Grade 9 and 12 students can stop by between 9am and 12pm that day, with all students welcome between 1pm and 3pm. Course changes will continue Tuesday, August 28th back at W.C. Miller Collegiate.

