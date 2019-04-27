Construction on the new Meridian Exhibition Centre has put the pinch on the Winkler Campground.

"We will have a few less sites this year, the Meridian Exhibition Centre's footprint will take up some of the sites we had last year," Jordan Driedger, Recreation Programmer with the City of Winkler explains.

However, he says visioning is taking place on what the future of the Winkler Campground could look like. "There's nothing set in stone, but just like any of our facilities we'd love to grow it, it's something we're looking into."



Located at 600 Park St., the campground will feature 24 serviced sites for the 2019 season.

"Hopefully that will still be popular this year, it still has all the amenities it had before," he says. "We'll still be able to accommodate the campers who want to come."

He notes service has grown in popularity in previous years, "some people really like the central location, it's close to shopping centres and restaurants, and we have a lot of people using the aquatic centre."

The grounds often reach capacity during special events like baseball tournaments, the annual Harvest Festival and the Thousand Oaks music festival, Driedger says.

While online reservations opened April 1, the campground will open May 17. Learn more here.